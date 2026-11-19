NEW DELHI: A 78-year-old woman was allegedly held hostage by her domestic help, her brother and two associates, who robbed her of jewellery and Rs 8 lakh in southwest Delhi’s Mohammadpur village. The incident took place on November 15. The accused tied her hands and legs and taped her mouth, an official said on Wednesday.

The woman lives on the first and second floors and is frequently visited by her sons, the official said. Her domestic help left after working for about a month but returned seeking work four to five days ago and was re-employed.

On Sunday, around 10.30 am, the domestic help arrived while a plumber was repairing a leakage in the overhead water tank. The plumber later said he could not clear a pipe blockage, the complaint said. The domestic help said her brother could fix it and told the woman he was already present. The woman asked her to get the blockage cleared. The plumber left, while the domestic help went to the rooftop with her brother.

Later, she entered the woman’s room with her brother and two other men. The men caught hold of the woman, tied her hands behind her back with a scarf, taped her legs and mouth, and pushed her off the bed, leaving her unable to move or speak, the complaint alleged.

The accused broke open an iron almirah kept in her room with tools. They then stole the gold and silver jewellery and cash kept inside the almirah before fleeing from the spot.

The woman later freed herself, reached the balcony and raised an alarm. A neighbour came to her aid and informed her sons, the complaint said.