NEW DELHI: A 26-year-old man was apprehended by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Wednesday (November 17) after he allegedly attempted to force his way into Terminal 3 of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport without a valid flight ticket, a CISF source said.

The man, identified as Kunal and a native of Sonipat, Haryana, attempted to enter the departure area through Gate 3A but was intercepted by CISF personnel with the assistance of the Quick Response Team (QRT), the source said.

“He had arrived from Kolkata via Varanasi a day earlier,” the source added.

A 35-second video of the incident, released by the CISF on X, went viral. The footage shows security personnel at the terminal entrance asking the man to produce his flight ticket. He then makes a dash into the terminal but is chased and intercepted within seconds by CISF and QRT personnel.

Preliminary checks revealed that the man was carrying a backpack, Aadhaar card, PAN card, mobile phone, educational certificates, sports-related documents and various application forms, the source said.

His father was subsequently informed about the incident and reportedly told officials that his son was a drug addict and mentally disturbed, the source added.

The man was later handed over to the Delhi Police for further investigation.

In an official statement, the CISF lauded the alertness and prompt response of its personnel, saying the man was intercepted within seconds with the assistance of QRT personnel, preventing unauthorised entry and averting a potential security breach.