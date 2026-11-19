NEW DELHI: A man was arrested for allegedly tearing a page of the Guru Granth Sahib at a gurdwara in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar on November 15. The incident took place at Gurdwara Shri Guru Singh Sabha in Old Sahibpura. The matter came to light on Tuesday when the accused allegedly returned to the gurdwara and was recognised by members of its managing committee, who alerted the police.

Following the incident, members of the Sikh community staged a protest and blocked a road, causing traffic snarls. They demanded strict action against the accused.

According to police, gurdwara president Manmohan Singh reported that an unidentified Sikh man had allegedly torn a page of the holy scripture around 4 pm on Sunday.

The accused returned around 1 pm on Tuesday and was identified as Satnam Singh, police said. A case was registered at Tilak Nagar police station under Sections 192, 298 and 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the accused was arrested. Police are also examining a complaint regarding the alleged delay by the gurdwara committee in reporting the incident.

Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh said he was deeply saddened by the incident. In a post on X, he questioned why the committee had kept the incident from the congregation for two days and demanded an impartial investigation and strict legal action.