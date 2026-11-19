A major security scare was averted at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport after CISF personnel caught a man attempting to enter Terminal 3 without authorised travel documents.

According to officials, the incident took place at around 3 pm on Wednesday at the terminal’s departure entrance. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) shared a 25-second video of the incident on its official X account, showing the man attempting to push past security personnel and gain unauthorised access to the terminal.

Security staff stationed at the entrance immediately intervened and tried to restrain him. Despite their efforts, the man managed to move a few metres inside before additional personnel, including an armed CISF jawan and members of the Quick Reaction Team (QRT), arrived and brought him under control within seconds.

The CISF said its personnel responded swiftly and prevented a possible security violation. The individual, who is reportedly from Haryana, was subsequently handed over to the Delhi Police for questioning.

During the incident, security personnel also recovered identification documents and educational certificates from the man's backpack.

Entry into Terminal 3 is subject to strict security checks. Passengers are required to present valid travel documents along with identification, while airport employees must show their official identity cards before being allowed inside.

Delhi's IGI Airport is classified as a hyper-sensitive security installation, handling thousands of domestic and international travellers every day. The CISF is responsible for providing armed security and counter-terrorism protection at the airport.

(With inputs from PTI)