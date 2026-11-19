NEW DELHI: With an aim to expedite the laying and replacement of nearly 1,000 km of water pipelines across the city, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Thursday approved a special provision allowing the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to undertake road-cutting works under the 'Dig & Restore' policy for its World Bank-assisted Delhi Water Supply Improvement Project.

Spanning over nearly 6.5% of the national capital’s geographical area, the project covers around 96 sq km, or nearly 6.5% of Delhi's geographical area, and is expected to benefit approximately 22 lakh residents across 13 Assembly constituencies, including Timarpur, Model Town, Sadar Bazaar, Chandni Chowk, Matia Mahal, Ballimaran, Karol Bagh, Patel Nagar, Rajinder Nagar, Jangpura and RK Puram.

The proposal was brought before the civic body’s Standing Committee following a request by the DJB to grant road-cutting permissions under the 'Dig & Restore' policy on a case-to-case basis, while mentioning the project's strategic importance and the substantial public interest involved.

Under the existing road restoration framework, road-cutting permissions are generally allowed under the 'Dig & Deposit' scheme, while the 'Dig & Restore' arrangement has been stopped.

However, the provision made especially for the DJB project will allow the board to undertake restoration itself through an authorised agency, instead of depositing restoration charges in advance with the road-owning agency.