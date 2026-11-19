NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has approved a policy to develop and operate its lesser-utilised 13 stadiums through a public-private partnership (PPP) model, with private operators investing in sports infrastructure and running professional coaching academies while enrolled MCD school students will get free access to training.

This approval comes months after this newspaper first reported about the proposal of this project back in June 13.

On Thursday, the MCD Standing Committee approved the policy, thereby providing a framework for the selection of private operators to develop, refurbish, operate and maintain sports infrastructure at municipal stadiums.

Under the policy, a single qualified operator will be selected for each stadium and entrusted with infrastructure development, coaching, operations and reporting. The operator will be allowed to use the facilities commercially, while ensuring free sports training for MCD school students and access to the wider community on a chargeable basis.

The agreements will initially be for five years and eventually can be extended by another five years, subject to satisfactory performance, public interest, commercial viability and mutual agreement. The process of renewal will not be automatic, with the civic body retaining the option of inviting fresh bids or adopting another model.

Further, the policy envisages development of multi-sport facilities, including tennis courts, football grounds, cricket facilities, basketball and volleyball courts, badminton facilities and athletics infrastructure. Associated amenities such as changing rooms, washrooms, spectator seating, coach rooms, equipment storage, lighting, floodlights, medical and first-aid facilities and drinking water facilities may also be developed.

The MCD has set eligibility criteria for operators, including experience in coaching multiple sports, directly operating coaching centres and developing sports curricula.

At least one founder, co-founder or promoter must have represented India, a state team, a university-level team or school nationals in a recognised sport, or be part of the operator's senior management team.

The policy also envisages a digital sports governance system to monitor participation, performance and infrastructure utilisation, besides a structured talent-identification framework to identify students with athletic potential through scientific baseline assessments.