NEW DELHI: As the capital battles air pollution, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday directed officials to intensify monitoring of dust and vehicle emissions and take immediate action against violators.
While chairing a meeting to assess the pollution situation at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), the CM directed all departments to work in coordination, ensure accountability and make sure that the impact of their plans is visible on the ground. She said that negligence at any level would not be tolerated.
After the September 3, 2026, direction, nodal officers were appointed across all districts in the city to oversee pollution-control efforts. Between November 2 and 17, officers from 13 districts carried out 41 inspections, while MCD zonal deputy commissioners conducted 134 inspections, covering 301 locations between November 2 and 16.
The meeting reviewed complaints related to roads, potholes and unpaved stretches within a 3-km radius of pollution hotspots. Of the 68,137 complaints received across various agencies, 61,507 have been resolved. The Chief Minister asked the departments concerned to speed up work on the remaining complaints, with particular focus on fixing potholes and unpaved roads.
Gupta flagged the dust accumulation around seized vehicles parked outside police stations for extended periods, noting that the inability to clean beneath them was adding to local pollution. She asked the police commissioner to review the situation and issue written instructions. She called for an audit and immediate disposal of vehicles cleared through the legal process and directed departments to jointly frame a policy to shift the remaining vehicles to designated locations.