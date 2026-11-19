NEW DELHI: As the capital battles air pollution, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday directed officials to intensify monitoring of dust and vehicle emissions and take immediate action against violators.

While chairing a meeting to assess the pollution situation at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), the CM directed all departments to work in coordination, ensure accountability and make sure that the impact of their plans is visible on the ground. She said that negligence at any level would not be tolerated.

After the September 3, 2026, direction, nodal officers were appointed across all districts in the city to oversee pollution-control efforts. Between November 2 and 17, officers from 13 districts carried out 41 inspections, while MCD zonal deputy commissioners conducted 134 inspections, covering 301 locations between November 2 and 16.