Delhi’s food scene is getting a new kind of window shopping. Across the city, tiny food windows are turning otherwise unremarkable street corners and shopfronts into destinations for specialty coffee, gourmet sandwiches, inventive drinks, and experimental bites. No reservations, elaborate menus or wait for a table. Just a quick glance at the menu, a ring of the bell and a carefully crafted order handed over. Part takeaway counter, part neighbourhood hangout, these compact windows are making everyday food runs a little more exciting, and perhaps even ritualistic.

Tucked into a corner of Chanakyapuri, The Dumbo X Perch Window at Hotel Diplomat brings together Dumbo Deli’s Florentine sandwiches and Perch’s specialty coffee. Opened in June, its classic European-style window on the hotel’s white facade evokes the charm of cafes abroad. Opening at 7.30 am, it also serves breakfast jars, bowls and smoothies. Photographer Lokesh Dang, who chanced upon it while looking for a quick dinner, found it a convenient spot for coffee and a croissant. “It was quick and the quality was the same as their restaurant inside,” she says.

In Shahpur Jat, Kaala has transformed a neighbourhood paan shop into a microbar serving Vietnamese-style coffee brewed with Indian beans. With just three signature blends, the emphasis is firmly on flavour rather than elaborate aesthetics. Operating on a ‘pay what you want’ model, it stays open until its coffee sells out.

Another neighbourhood coffee window, Marcels in Defence Colony, has found appeal with those looking for an informal alternative to the conventional cafe. Noida resident Parvati Mangal, who visited the outlet, liked its uncomplicated approach. “The menu is limited and easy to choose from. There’s no pressure of waiting to get a table. People can hang around the outlet without it being totally formal,” she says. The red European-style window and cosy facade add to its charm.