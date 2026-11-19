NEW DELHI: Barely a week after its launch, the new Yamuna cruise has already hosted a wedding photoshoot and a birthday celebration on its deck. And if its operators have their way, the 30-minute ride could soon become a complete party package, with buffet meals, decorations and even cakes available on board, allowing visitors to simply turn up and celebrate.

The operators are looking to expand the experience beyond sightseeing by introducing food and celebration packages.

Varun Aggarwal, the cruise operator, said, “Plans are underway to offer buffet meals, birthday-themed decorations and cakes, making the vessel an unconventional venue for private celebrations against the backdrop of the Yamuna.”

There are, however, some restrictions on the party menu. “Non-vegetarian food and alcoholic drinks are not permitted. Outside food is also prohibited. As we plan to have a buffet, we will arrange for larger dustbins as well,” said Aggarwal.