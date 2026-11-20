NEW DELHI: Bharat Stage (BS)-VI vehicles up to six years old will receive a Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate valid for three years, instead of the current one year, under the latest amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules proposed by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

Under the proposed framework, the validity of pollution certificates will be reduced to 1 year after the vehicle reaches 6 years of age and will remain at this frequency until it reaches 10 years of age. Thereafter, owners of private BS-VI vehicles will have to renew their certificates every six months.

The proposed changes aim to align the frequency of emission testing with vehicle age, thereby reducing the compliance burden on owners of newer, cleaner vehicles while ensuring regular monitoring of emissions from older vehicles.

Private BS-VI vehicles older than 10 years must have their certificates renewed every six months. For vehicles complying with BS-I, BS-II, and BS-III emission norms, PUCC certificates will be valid for three months, while those complying with BS-IV norms will be valid for six months.

The changes have been notified through the Central tor Vehicles (Sixteenth Amendment) Rules, 2026, under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.