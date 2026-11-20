NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Thursday took cognisance of the chargesheet filed in the September 22 gangrape case of a 17-year-old girl at Aastha Kunj Park in southeast Delhi’s Kalkaji.

Additional Sessions Judge (POCSO court) Swati Sharma posted the matter for hearing arguments on framing of charges against the accused on December 1.

This comes days after police filed the chargesheet against Mohammad Asif, Hemant Singh and Mukesh Singh, accused of posing as police personnel and raping the minor at knifepoint inside in Aastha Kunj Park, on November 13. The incident had sparked student protests in the national capital.

The accused have been arrested under sections 70(2) (gangrape), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police also framed charges under sections 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) and 17 (punishment for abetment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The girl and her 17-year-old male friend had visited Kalkaji Temple on her birthday on September 22. The two later went to Aastha Kunj Park, where the three accused allegedly threatened them with knives and sexually assaulted the girl. The survivor subsequently assisted police to identify the locations where the assault took place and collecting evidence.

The case renewed safety and maintenance concerns at the sprawling 142-acre green space and other Delhi Development Authority (DDA) parks, with residents and Resident Welfare Associations flagging poor lighting, damaged boundary walls and inadequate security.

The shocking incident spurred the strengthening of lighting arrangements, the installation of additional lights and increased CCTV surveillance at public parks across the national capital.