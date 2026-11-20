NEW DELHI: Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairperson and Congress MP K C Venugopal on Thursday pulled up the Environment Ministry over its response to air pollution in Delhi and North India, questioning why the Green India Mission (GIM) had achieved barely 5 percent of its approved area target after a decade of implementation, said sources.

“Delhi has become a gas chamber. Children, the elderly and outdoor workers are paying the price for targets that remain on paper,” Venugopal said during the meeting. “The Ministry has targets on paper. People are breathing poison. The Committee wants results, with dates”, sources quoted the chairman.

The committee was taking evidence from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on the Comptroller and Auditor General’s performance audit of the mission. The report, tabled in Parliament on August 12, examined implementation across 16 states and Union Territories during 2015-16 to 2024-25. The GIM is the government’s main programme for increasing and improving forests to fight climate change.

Venugopal said the ministry secretary had assured that the guidelines would be finalised within one or two months. However, the committee remained dissatisfied with the ministry’s action plan, he added.

The Cabinet had approved work on 28 lakh hectares by 2018 at a cost of Rs13,000 crore. By March 2025, however, interventions had covered only about 1.48 lakh hectares, or 5.3% of the target, seven years after the deadline.

Questioning the ministry’s explanation that other afforestation programmes covered the same landscapes, Venugopal asked: “If other programmes are doing the job, why keep GIM?” He said the ministry should either make the mission work or wind it up. He also expressed concern over the lack of attention to the Aravallis despite their inclusion as a priority in the ministry’s June 2025 roadmap.