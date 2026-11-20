NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday scheduled a hearing for November 23 on a petition seeking protection of a century-old mosque inside the Krishi Bhawan complex from demolition under the Central Vista redevelopment project, with the petitioner alleging that the Centre cannot demolish the religious structure without fulfilling legal obligations under a 1945 agreement.

Justice Anish Dayal deferred the hearing on the petition filed by Mohd Yasir, observing that another plea concerning Qadeemi Masjid would also come up next week.

Appearing for the petitioner, advocate M Sufian Siddiqui said the 266-square-yard mosque was functional and faced an imminent threat of demolition. He argued that the Centre had no authority to remove the structure and that a 1945 agreement between the then authorities and the predecessor of the Delhi Waqf Board imposed legal restrictions on such action.

Siddiqui submitted that the authorities could terminate the agreement and re-enter the premises only after establishing a material breach of its terms, adding that demolition without following the agreement would be arbitrary and impermissible.

The petitioner also argued that secularism could not be invoked as an independent source of executive power to demolish religious institutions.

The court, however, questioned the scope of judicial intervention in the matter, particularly when ownership was not in dispute.

The Centre’s counsel opposed the plea, arguing that it sought to expand the scope of an earlier petition and that instructions from the authorities were still awaited. The Centre had previously maintained that a permanent religious structure within a government office complex was impermissible and incompatible with the secular character of government property.