NEW DELHI: Delhi needs to evolve into an investment destination that creates opportunities, boosts infrastructure and preserves its rich heritage as it works towards the vision of a developed city by 2047, L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu said on Thursday.

Addressing an event, ‘Delhi Connects 2026: Building a Global, Sustainable and Future-Ready Delhi NCR’, organised by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), Sandhu identified integrated transport, planned urban development, technology-led governance and economic competitiveness as key priorities.

Delhi’s journey towards 2047, he said, is an important part of India’s larger development vision. As the national capital, Delhi has a responsibility that goes beyond running the city: it must emerge as a globally competitive city while remaining inclusive, efficient and liveable for its residents.

Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s observation that “urban planning will determine the fate of our cities in Amrit Kaal, and it is only well-planned cities that will determine the fate of India”, he said this is particularly relevant for Delhi NCR, where the decisions taken today will shape the opportunities and quality of life for future generations.

Pointing to the strength of the city’s economy, the L-G said that, according to the Delhi Economic Survey 2025-26, Delhi’s Gross State Domestic Product is estimated at Rs 13.27 lakh crore, with projected growth of 9.42%, and that the services sector contributes more than 86 per cent of the city’s economy. These strengths, he said, provide a significant foundation for investment, innovation and employment.