NEW DELHI: The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) is planning to strengthen its communication network with the installation of a Very High Frequency (VHF) repeater at its Shankar Road fire station in central Delhi to improve coordination during firefighting and rescue operations.

The facility is likely to be installed by March 2027 and is expected to improve radio connectivity, ensuring smoother coordination among firefighters and emergency response teams when they are battling challenging situations on the ground, a DFS official said.

A VHF repeater helps extend the coverage of radio communication, enabling personnel to communicate more effectively, particularly during emergencies. “The proposed VHF repeater is expected to make communication among fire personnel smoother, faster and more effective, particularly during critical firefighting and rescue operations.

The repeater tower will initially be installed at the Shankar Road fire station in central Delhi. Subsequently, the DFS plans to expand the network to other parts of the city, with particular emphasis on the outer areas, where improving radio connectivity is equally important,” the official said.

The department is also working on an upgraded communication facility, which is likely to be introduced gradually in the coming years, he added.