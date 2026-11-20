NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force (IAF) and Central Sanskrit University (CSU) on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide specialised yoga training to Agniveervayu personnel under the ‘Yoga Setu’ programme.

The partnership will introduce an online, computer-based Yoga Instructor (Level-1) certification course, enabling Agniveervayu personnel to acquire professional knowledge and skills in yoga. The programme will strengthen their physical fitness, mental fortitude, concentration and self-discipline, helping them maintain composure and operational efficiency in challenging situations.

The curriculum will also cover various aspects of yoga, including yogasanas, pranayama, meditation, stress management, yoga philosophy and yogic diet. Beyond physical well-being, the training will focus on developing mental balance and emotional resilience among personnel.

Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony, CSU Vice-Chancellor Professor Shrinivasa Varakhedi described the collaboration as a meaningful partnership between two prestigious national institutions. Emphasising the complementary roles of the organisations, he remarked, “You are in the sky, and we are at the roots; yoga makes this connection even stronger.”

Quoting the Bhagavad Gita’s teachings, ‘Samatvam yoga uchyate’ and ‘Yogah karmasu kaushalam’, he highlighted that yoga is not merely a physical exercise but a holistic discipline promoting equanimity, self-control and excellence in action.