NEW DELHI: The North East district has recorded the highest number of applications, at 1.24 lakh under the Delhi government’s Lakshmi Yojana, even as technical issues in the digital wallet system have delayed the crediting of financial assistance to beneficiaries, an official said.

The scheme has received a strong response across districts in the three-and-a-half months since its launch. However, the transfer of the monthly assistance is taking longer than expected due to technical problems in the digital wallet component, he said.

Explaining the delay, the official said the issue was related to the wallet system through which a portion of the monthly assistance is to be transferred.

The department is working to resolve the technical glitches in coordination with the concerned agencies, he added.

According to district-wise data, a total of 7,52,314 applications have been received so far. Of these, 6,93,764 are pending approval, 7,951 are under objection and 2,008 have been rejected. A total of 48,591 applications have been approved, while 43,581 have been digitally signed. North East was followed by North West with 86,180 applications. South East received 74,607 applications, while West and South West districts recorded 73,764 and 73,585 applications, respectively, according to data.

North district received 65,485 applications, followed by Outer North with 63,404 and South with 51,812. East recorded 55,431 applications, while Central North received 27,418, Central 26,148 and Old Delhi 22,144 applications, it showed. New Delhi saw the lowest number of applications at 8,134.