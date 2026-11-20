NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has approved a policy to develop and operate 13 lesser utilised stadiums through a public-private partnership model, with private operators investing in sports infrastructure and running professional coaching academies, while enrolled MCD school students will get free access to training.

This approval comes months after this newspaper first reported the proposal on June 13. On Thursday, the MCD Standing Committee approved the policy, thereby providing a framework for the selection of private operators to develop, refurbish, operate and maintain sports infrastructure at municipal stadiums.

Under the policy, a single qualified operator will be selected for each stadium and entrusted with infrastructure development, coaching, operations and reporting. The operator will be allowed to use the facilities commercially while ensuring free sports training for MCD school students and access to the wider community on a chargeable basis.

The agreements will initially be for five years and eventually can be extended by another five years, subject to satisfactory performance, public interest, commercial viability and mutual agreement. The process of renewal will not be automatic, with the civic body retaining the option of inviting fresh bids or adopting another model.