NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), while planning to reuse 700 existing smart LED streetlight fittings to cover dark spots, chose the locations carefully by conducting internal surveys and taking input from the police and resident welfare associations (RWAs). The municipal body, thus, focused on roads and lanes near markets, Metro stations and roundabouts. A large number of the identified stretches are back lanes, where existing lighting is inadequate.

A senior official from the civic body said that the identified locations were not necessarily completely dark, but required better illumination.

Therefore, the NDMC decided to shift existing smart LED fittings, including 150-watt lights currently installed on poles, to the new poles proposed under the project.

Explaining the reason behind the decision, the official said that procuring additional smart lights would involve higher expenditure, as such fittings are expensive. Reusing the existing lights would serve the purpose of improving illumination in the identified areas while limiting costs. According to the official, the approach is described as an “austerity measure”.

The tender document issued by the municipal body’s Electrical Department specifies that the project, titled “Upgradation and strengthening of Road Lighting System for elimination of dark spots”, provides for the installation of 700 new octagonal poles across the NDMC area. These include 150 poles of 11 metres, 250 poles of eight metres and 300 poles of six metres. The existing LED fittings, ranging from 60 watts to 240 watts, will be dismantled from old poles and reinstalled on the new ones.