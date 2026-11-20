NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has planned to reuse 700 existing smart LED streetlight fittings by installing them on new poles across its area and cover dark spots. It has opted for the reuse instead of buying new lamps as a cost-saving measure. Sources said the NDMC has already identified 700 spots where the cost-effective lamps would be installed.

The decision-making body of the NDMC approved the proposal to identify dark spots in September this year. The objective of the project is to provide better lighting on roads at night, enhance public safety and facilitate the movement of vehicles and pedestrians. An administrative approval and expenditure sanction of Rs 18.26 crore was accorded by the NDMC for this work. However, the tender notice issued a few days back, estimated the project cost at Rs 7.88 crore.

According to officials, the earlier projection of Rs 18.25 crore for the project was based on a preliminary estimate and included the cost of restoring roads and pathways that would be dug up for laying underground cables. “These restoration charges, calculated as per the Civil Engineering Department’s cost index, would be utilised by the department through an internal transfer,” he said.

The electrical department’s tender estimate of Rs 7.88 crore covers only its work, including the installation of poles, foundations, wires and cables.