Rasika Kajaria is an intriguing mix of old-world charm and new-age sensibilities. “I don’t like being put in boxes! I enjoy expressing different sides of my personality,” she says. It is a philosophy reflected in her many interests, from championing contemporary art to experimenting with fashion and exploring the world.

As founder of Exhibit 320 in Delhi’s Lado Sarai, Kajaria has carved a distinct space in India's contemporary art landscape. The gallery showcases South Asian artists working across diverse media, from pottery and textiles to woodcuts and large-scale sculptures. Her focus is on conceptual practices and fresh voices that challenge conventional ideas of art.

Her own journey began when she was a newly married 19-year-old setting up her home. She invested in a large painting by artist Paramjit Singh, surprising her husband, Chetan Kajaria, Managing Director of Kajaria Ceramics. He was initially taken aback by her choice but warmed to it when the painting arrived.

What began as an interest in collecting soon became a vocation. A graduate in Economics Honours from St Stephen’s College, New Delhi, Kajaria immersed herself in the world of art through courses at prestigious institutions in India and abroad. Visits to international art fairs revealed how narrowly Indian art was being represented overseas. “Only about five to seven names would be shown everywhere. So, I decided to start a gallery to promote fresh talent working with diverse media from India and South Asia.”

Her commitment to indigenous artistic practices led to the creation of the Inherited Arts Forum, dedicated to showcasing folk and tribal artists from across the country. Its exhibitions have attracted audiences and interest from international art circles.

A curious traveller, Kajaria sees every journey as an opportunity to learn, collect art and absorb local culture. African safaris and a recent trip to Iceland rank among her most memorable experiences. “It’s the best way to learn about a new place,” she says.

A self-confessed foodie and coffee addict, she enjoys fashion just as much, carrying off an Elie Saab gown with the same ease as designs by independent Indian labels. But her favourite retreat remains home, away from Delhi’s bustle, where she unwinds with her husband and two grown-up sons over board games or in their well-stocked library. For someone who thrives on exploring different worlds, it is perhaps the perfect place to pause.