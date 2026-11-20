Delhi Police has banned the operation of drones, paragliders, hang-gliders and other unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) in the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport area for 60 days, citing the possibility of terrorist attacks using such devices.

The order, issued by Assistant Commissioner of Police (Palam sub-division, IGI Airport) Pradeep Kumar Meena, came into force on November 18 and will remain in effect until January 16, 2027.

The police said credible inputs and frequent reports indicated that terrorists could attempt attacks using unmanned aerial systems, posing a threat to aviation safety and security.

"The use of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), including drones, paragliders, aero-models, etc., by members of the public is prohibited since it can be very hazardous to aviation safety and also poses a serious security threat of terrorist air attack," the order stated.

The restriction has been imposed under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), read with a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The order prohibits the operation of all such devices within the jurisdiction of the IGI Airport sub-division during the specified period.

Violations will attract punishment under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the order said.

As individual notices could not be served to all concerned, the order was issued ex-parte and will be publicised through newspapers and displayed at police stations and other government offices.

The prohibition will remain in force throughout the 60-day period, including November 18 and January 16, the order added.

(With inputs from PTI)