NEW DELHI: A man was killed and another injured after a fire broke out at an office in the basement of a four-storey building in southeast Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar.
According to the police, the incident took place on Wednesday around 1 pm at a building in Lajpat Nagar-II . The four-storey building houses an office in the basement run by the owner of the building, while the upper floors are occupied by the owner’s relatives and other residents.
While patrolling in the area, police personnel noticed the fire, following which the area was cordoned off and evacuation of the residents was initiated. The fire tenders also reached the spot and firefighting operations were started, a senior police officer said.
Gaurav, an employee of the office, was rescued from the basement and shifted to Safdarjung Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Another employee, Prem Singh Sharma, sustained burn injuries and admitted to Safdarjung Hospital, where he is being treated, the officer said.
A preliminary inquiry has suggested that welding works were being carried out in the basement at the time of the incident, possibly in connection with the installation of fire safety equipment.
Two workers were reportedly engaged in the activity in the presence of two staffers. Their contractor, who supplies workers for fire safety equipment installation, has been called for questioning, police said.
The exact cause of the fire incident is yet to be ascertained. An FIR has been registered, and further investigation is underway to establish the circumstances leading to the incident and verify the role of the owner, contractor and the workers concerned, the officer said.
Meanwhile, an 11-year-old boy was killed after a fire broke out at a house in northeast Delhi’s Gokalpuri area. The incident took place on Tuesday around 11 pm. After reaching the spot, police found an 11-year-old boy had sustained burn injuries. He was immediately shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.
A probe is on.
Brought dead
1 . Welding works were being carried out in the basement at the time of the incident
2 . Gaurav, an employee of the office, was rescued from the basement and shifted to Safdarjung Hospital, where he was declared brought dead