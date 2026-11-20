NEW DELHI: A man was killed and another injured after a fire broke out at an office in the basement of a four-storey building in southeast Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar.

According to the police, the incident took place on Wednesday around 1 pm at a building in Lajpat Nagar-II . The four-storey building houses an office in the basement run by the owner of the building, while the upper floors are occupied by the owner’s relatives and other residents.

While patrolling in the area, police personnel noticed the fire, following which the area was cordoned off and evacuation of the residents was initiated. The fire tenders also reached the spot and firefighting operations were started, a senior police officer said.

Gaurav, an employee of the office, was rescued from the basement and shifted to Safdarjung Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Another employee, Prem Singh Sharma, sustained burn injuries and admitted to Safdarjung Hospital, where he is being treated, the officer said.

A preliminary inquiry has suggested that welding works were being carried out in the basement at the time of the incident, possibly in connection with the installation of fire safety equipment.