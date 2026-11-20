NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has launched ‘Ehsaas 2026’, a mental well-being policy aimed at addressing the emotional and psychological needs of children and young people. The policy seeks to create a safe environment where students can speak openly about their feelings and seek help without fear or stigma.

Launched by Lieutenant -Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and Education Minister Ashish Sood, the policy will cover CM SHRI, government, government-aided and private schools, higher education institutions and children with special needs. It will also reach people up to 29 years of age, including those outside the formal education system.

Teachers, parents, principals, Education and Vocational Guidance Counsellors, officials, drivers, ayahs and other support staff will be trained to identify early changes in children’s behaviour and respond sensitively. The policy provides for one counsellor for every 500 students, besides helplines and mental and emotional support services. It encourages students to learn from failure, express themselves freely and seek help when needed.

Based on the approach of the National Education Policy 2020, ‘Ehsaas’ seeks to make schools and colleges safe, supportive spaces rather than institutions focused only on textbooks, examinations and marks. It treats mental well-being as a shared responsibility of students, teachers, faculty, parents, school management and institutional leadership, rather than merely a response to a crisis.