Delhi’s winter wedding season has found its fabric of choice: velvet. From cocktail evenings and sangeets to late-night receptions, the plush textile is making a strong case for itself across the wedding wardrobe. Wine, emerald, plum and midnight blue are the colours of the season, appearing in velvet blazers, bandhgalas, jackets, trousers, lehengas and embroidered suits. Rich without being excessively embellished, velvet offers a sophisticated alternative to conventional occasion wear.
The trend has found favour with celebrities too. Prince William recently wore a black velvet Manish Malhotra bandhgala with embroidered buttons at the Earthshot Prize 2026 in Mumbai, while Karan Johar sported a velvet ensemble featuring Ramayana-inspired artwork. Sonali Bendre, Kiara Advani, Rashmika Mandanna and Aditi Rao Hydari have also embraced the textile in contemporary interpretations.
Designers are giving velvet a fresh identity through modern cuts, layering and intricate craftsmanship. From dori work and zari embroidery to zardozi detailing, labels including Good Earth Sustain, Bombay Shirt Company, Marwar Jodhpore, Nikita Gujral, Kunal Rawal, Twamev, Mahima Mahajan and Sheetal Batra are exploring its possibilities across traditional and contemporary silhouettes.
"Velvet’s appeal lies in its rich texture, warmth and timeless elegance. As the winter wedding season sets in, its depth of colour and tactile quality make it a natural choice, both for occasion dressing and for bringing a sense of warmth and comfort into the home," says Anita Lal, Founder and Creative Director, Good Earth.
She believes the textile is moving beyond conventional occasion wear. "At Good Earth, we see this as an opportunity to reinterpret a timeless textile through a modern design sensibility, while retaining its inherent richness." Velvet, she adds, can also find a place in winter interiors through cushions and throws. For dressing up, her advice is to pair it with simpler silhouettes and understated accessories.
At Bombay Shirt Company, the focus is on making velvet more versatile. "Its texture, depth of colour and subtle sheen bring a certain sense of occasion to an outfit without requiring too much embellishment. What makes it especially appealing today is its versatility. It is no longer restricted to traditional occasion wear; with the right cut, colour and construction, velvet can feel relaxed, contemporary and incredibly effortless," says Neha Modi, Chief Design Officer, Bombay Shirt Company.
She sees the contemporary wedding wardrobe moving towards individual expression, with people choosing clothes that reflect their personality rather than adhering to conventional occasion dressing. Velvet jackets with relaxed trousers, interesting layers and separates that can be styled differently across events are among the possibilities. The idea, she says, is to invest in pieces that can be worn well beyond the wedding season.
For ArchiRaj Keyal, Founder, Marwar Jodhpore, velvet has a history deeply rooted in royal dressing. In the courts of Marwar, it was a treasured textile, preserved in Jodhpur's Tosha Khana and reserved for ceremonial occasions. Its appeal, he believes, is particularly suited to winter weddings. "A north Indian wedding in winter unfolds after dark, under candlelight, and velvet drinks that light and returns it as depth. It is also the truest ground for zardozi: gold sits raised on its pile exactly as our karigars have laid it for five centuries," he says.
Keyal recommends restraint when styling the fabric. One statement velvet piece is enough, whether it is a jacket over a tissue sari, a blouse with a brocade lehenga or a bandhgala with straight trousers. Deep jewel tones work particularly well, especially when contrasted with lighter fabrics such as tissue and silk. Add zardozi, gota or old polki, and let the texture take centre stage.