"Velvet’s appeal lies in its rich texture, warmth and timeless elegance. As the winter wedding season sets in, its depth of colour and tactile quality make it a natural choice, both for occasion dressing and for bringing a sense of warmth and comfort into the home," says Anita Lal, Founder and Creative Director, Good Earth.

She believes the textile is moving beyond conventional occasion wear. "At Good Earth, we see this as an opportunity to reinterpret a timeless textile through a modern design sensibility, while retaining its inherent richness." Velvet, she adds, can also find a place in winter interiors through cushions and throws. For dressing up, her advice is to pair it with simpler silhouettes and understated accessories.

At Bombay Shirt Company, the focus is on making velvet more versatile. "Its texture, depth of colour and subtle sheen bring a certain sense of occasion to an outfit without requiring too much embellishment. What makes it especially appealing today is its versatility. It is no longer restricted to traditional occasion wear; with the right cut, colour and construction, velvet can feel relaxed, contemporary and incredibly effortless," says Neha Modi, Chief Design Officer, Bombay Shirt Company.

She sees the contemporary wedding wardrobe moving towards individual expression, with people choosing clothes that reflect their personality rather than adhering to conventional occasion dressing. Velvet jackets with relaxed trousers, interesting layers and separates that can be styled differently across events are among the possibilities. The idea, she says, is to invest in pieces that can be worn well beyond the wedding season.