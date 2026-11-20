At 48, Sweety Sharma encountered a sport she had never heard of. “What is powerlifting?” she asked when her gym instructor, Pradeep Sharma, suggested she try it. Having spent years playing cricket, she was game for a new challenge. She returned from her first state-level competition with a gold medal. An ordinary gym session had opened the door to a second sporting career.

Sharma has always found ways to get where she wants to be. As a schoolgirl, she once arrived late for morning assembly, hoping to get a chance to play an instrument. When a side-drum player was absent, the teacher handed her the instrument. She had found her way onto the stage.

Sport soon offered another opening. Invited for cricket trials in Class IX, she hit a six on the cement pitch. She went on to represent Jammu and Kashmir, play Ranji cricket, captain her college team and win the best fielder award at her first national tournament. A professional career, however, did not materialise. A Delhi coach offered her college admission and hostel accommodation after Class XII, but, she says, “There was no exposure or proper counselling at the time.” She chose law at Jammu University to fulfil her father's wish.

After moving to Delhi, she joined Container Corporation of India (CONCOR). With no women's cricket team, she initially coached the men's side before becoming its only woman player. Having trained alongside boys since college, she says she “never felt underconfident or awkward”.

In her late 30s, a serious back injury left her struggling to lift even two kilograms. Doctors warned she might never lift weights again. After physiotherapy and a gradual return to the gym, she rebuilt her strength. “I made my weakness my strength,” she says. It was during this comeback that instructor Pradeep Sharma spotted her potential for powerlifting. After winning gold at her first state-level competition, she studied the sport through YouTube and appeared for trials.

For Sharma, powerlifting is as much a mental exercise as a physical one. “The lift comes from the mind,” she says, describing how she visualises each weight before attempting it. The gym is her sanctuary. “It is only my time,” she says, calling fitness her therapy and self-care.

Her achievements include gold at the 2024 Commonwealth Powerlifting Championships in South Africa and gold in Equipped Bench Press and silver in Classic Bench Press at the 2025 Asian, African and Pacific Championships in Himeji, Japan. A three-time national gold medallist, she has also received the Naari Shakti and Utkrisht Seva awards. Though her designation at CONCOR is Additional Officer, Commercial and Operations, she takes greater pride in being known as International Powerlifter Sweety Sharma. Hearing the national anthem at an international championship brought tears to her eyes.

Powerlifting costs her Rs 20,000-25,000 a month. Having seen young athletes struggle to afford competition fees, she supports some financially and helps connect students at a government sports school in Gautam Buddha Nagar with sponsors.

Her next goal is to become a world champion within five years. She also hopes to open a gym where aspiring young athletes can train free of cost. “Being strong does not mean becoming the person who can carry the weight of the whole world. It means never letting the weight of the world make you forget the dreams you still owe yourself,” she says.

From the schoolgirl who found her way onto an assembly stage to the 52-year-old international medallist, Sharma has never waited for an invitation. She simply finds a way in.