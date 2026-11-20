NEW DELHI: Two people were killed and six others got injured after a Fortuner collided with an auto-rickshaw on Yudhishthir Setu in north Delhi’s Kashmere Gate area, police said on Thursday.

The accident took place on the intervening night of November 17 and 18, after which eight injured persons were shifted to a hospital, where two of the victims succumbed to their injuries on Wednesday.

The initial FIR was registered under sections 281 (rash driving) and 125(a) (causing hurt by endangering life of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, at the Kashmere Gate police station. However, after the two deaths, section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the BNS was also added to it.

Efforts are currently under way to apprehend the accused, police said. Further investigation into the matter is on.