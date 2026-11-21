A year after making its debut in Greater Kailash II, Barbet & Pals is giving its cocktail programme a spirited makeover. Called Barbet’s Barni, the anniversary menu takes inspiration from the Indian home pantry, drawing on the flavours of pickles, chutneys, preserves, raitas and traditional sweets to create a collection of 12 inventive cocktails.

There is plenty to explore. Tickle My Pickle 2.0 draws inspiration from Bengal's jolpai achar, while Chhundo Sour brings Gujarat's sweet-and-sour mango pickle into the mix. Pahadi Raita combines tequila with yoghurt, jakhya and pahadi cucumber, offering an interesting savoury dimension. Maganlal, inspired by Maharashtra's chikki, blends bourbon, burnt butter, banana and sesame. Rice Rice Baby reimagines Andhra's gongura rice as a savoury highball, while Pumpaya takes inspiration from Karnataka's pumpkin payasam.

The food menu has its share of winners, too. Miss Limboo's momos are delicious, while the I Louve Bombay Fish is a standout, with beautifully cooked fish that practically melts in the mouth. The eggplant pâté, however, disappoints and does little to impress. For dessert, the Bal Mithai Sundae is a promising finish, although the bal mithai itself is rather hard, raising questions about its freshness.

The space has an energetic, lively personality, making it suited to a spirited evening out. However, the lighting can get a little too dark and the music occasionally too loud, making conversation difficult. Barbet & Pals succeeds in giving Indian flavours an imaginative new identity. While the food has its highs and lows, the inventive cocktail programme remains its strongest calling card.

Hits

Inventive cocktails inspired by India's regional pantry

Delicious Miss Limboo's momos and melt-in-the-mouth Bombay fish

An engaging concept with a playful, energetic atmosphere

Misses

Eggplant pâté fails to impress

Bal mithai in the sundae is too hard and possibly not fresh

Dark lighting and loud music make conversations difficult

Rating: 3.5

Time to experiment!