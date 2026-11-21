NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is planning to move the plans for Yamuna restoration away from fragmented agency-led interventions towards a coordinated framework, with a proposed ‘Yamuna Report’, which is expected to identify priority interventions and institutional responsibilities for the river corridor.

The proposal for the report came out of the Yamuna Dialogues, a multi-stakeholder conference on the sustainable development of the Yamuna and its floodplains, conducted on Thursday.

The conference, inaugurated by Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu at Baansera, brought together over 300 panellists, speakers, delegates and students from India and abroad, including representatives of government agencies, international organisations, research institutions and academia.

The L-G said, “The objective must be to move from fragmented approaches towards a coordinated framework for the long-term management and development of the Yamuna.” The Yamuna Report is envisaged as a set of agreed priorities for the Yamuna corridor, translating discussions into a structured framework identifying priority interventions and institutional responsibilities that agencies and partners can voluntarily build upon.

The deliberations were organised around six themes, including governance mechanisms, floodplain planning and ecological measures, urban water and drainage management, river-people connect and ghat development, emerging technology and research, and sustainable financing.

DDA vice-chairman N Saravana Kumar said the authority had undertaken an extensive floodplain restoration programme.