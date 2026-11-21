NEW DELHI: The government on Friday launched 100 new electric buses, taking the total number of buses to more than 7,000 in the capital. The new lot, comprising nine-metre and 12-metre vehicles, was launched by chief minister Rekha Gupta from ISBT Kashmere Gate.

“During this season, when pollution is discussed, our government is taking responsibility and launching buses. These buses will not only provide transportation and safety to our commuters but also improve our environment,” said Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

The government also launched an interstate electric bus service between Anand Vihar ISBT and Hapur in Uttar Pradesh. It will provide regular public transport for daily commuters travelling between Delhi, Ghaziabad, Pilkhuwa and Hapur. Buses will operate in both directions at 20-minute intervals as per the scheduled timings. The route will cover major stops, including Garholi–Uttar Pradesh Border, Dabur, Mohan Nagar, New and Old Ghaziabad Bus Stands, Hapur Chungi, IMS College (Dasna), Masuri, Chhijarsi, Kulech Nagar, Pilkhuwa and Nizampur. The fare for the route has been fixed at `124.

The initiative, the CM said, aims to improve connectivity with NCR cities, ensuring convenient and affordable public transport. All the buses are zero-emission, low-floor and air-conditioned, equipped with CCTV cameras, panic buttons, real-time tracking and facilities for persons with disabilities.