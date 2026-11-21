NEW DELHI: Delhi has over Rs 1,153 crore in pollution-control charges lying unspent, even as the capital struggles with foul air. Of the Rs 1,935.44 crore received by the transport department as Environmental Compensation Charge (ECC) to date, Rs 781.51 crore has been spent, leaving questions over the use of funds collected to curb pollution.

According to official data accessed by TNIE, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi collected Rs 2,247.66 crore as ECC between November 6, 2015, and April 10, 2026 through toll plazas in compliance with a Supreme Court order. Of this, Rs 1,935.44 crore was transferred to the transport department.

Of the Rs 781.51 crore spent so far, Rs 765 crore went towards the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System project. The National Capital Region Transport Corporation received the amount in two instalments: Rs 265 crore on March 12, 2019, and Rs 500 crore on May 3, 2023. Both payments were made in reference to Supreme Court directions. The ECC was introduced on November 6, 2015 to discourage commercial vehicles from entering Delhi and help reduce air pollution.