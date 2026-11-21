NEW DELHI: Delhi saw its coldest morning of the season so far, with the minimum temperature settling at 10.5 degrees Celsius, on Friday. However, there seems to be no respite from pollution. The air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category at 267.

Several monitoring stations across the city reported elevated pollution levels, with some locations recording air quality in the ‘very poor’ category. Sirifort recorded an AQI of 348, followed by Pusa at 335, JNU at 336, Burari Crossing at 333, Ghoga at 321, ITO at 321, NSUT Jaffarpur at 329, DTU at 319, Talkatora Garden at 316, Punjabi Bagh at 310 and Jahangirpuri at 307. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast dry weather, chilly mornings and persistent fog for Delhi over the next several days.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), 16 monitoring stations had recorded air quality in the ‘very poor’ category on Thursday. The recent development came just two days after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked curbs under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) following an improvement in air quality.

Station-wise data showed that Safdarjung and Ayanagar recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 10.5 degrees Celsius each, 1.8 degrees and 2.2 notches below normal, respectively. Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 10.9 degrees Celsius, while Lodhi Road recorded 11.1 degrees Celsius. The Ridge recorded a minimum temperature of 13.1 degrees Celsius, 0.4 degrees below normal.