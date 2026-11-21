NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi (DU) issued digital degrees to 1,72,668 students at the press of a button during its 103rd convocation on Friday, marking the graduation of students from regular courses, the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) and the School of Open Learning (SOL). The total included 1,60,438 undergraduate and 11,758 postgraduate students. It may be noted that Amit Shah was supposed to be the chief guest for the event but later replaced with Goyal.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, who attended the ceremony as the chief guest, presented medals to meritorious students. A total of 472 scholars were awarded PhD degrees, including 245 women and 227 men. The varsity also presented 163 gold and silver medals and conferred 34 awards on undergraduate and postgraduate students.

Addressing the students, Goyal urged them to carry a sense of duty and responsibility along with the qualifications they had earned. He said positive thinking would drive the nation forward and called upon students to contribute towards maintaining the country’s unity and integrity.

Goyal also appreciated the university’s decision to replace the traditional convocation gown with the angavastra, saying that respect for culture and history was important for a nation’s development. Referring to India’s ambition of becoming a developed nation by 2047, he urged students to set ambitious goals, learn from history and work towards the future.

DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh presided over the ceremony at the university’s multipurpose sports complex.