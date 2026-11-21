NEW DELHI: Police have foiled a major gang-linked firing conspiracy targeting a social media influencer in southeast Delhi, arresting two armed men and apprehending a juvenile before they could execute the attack.

The accused have been identified as Sahil Idrishi (20), a resident of Loni in Ghaziabad, and Saad Malik (22), a resident of Modinagar.

Investigators suspect that gangster Rashid Cablewala, who is suspected to have fled the country, instructed the accused to eliminate the influencer. Police have looked into threatening videos and encrypted communication related to the case. The matter came to light when police personnel noticed two suspicious youths near Sholay Wali Gali at Hazrat Nizamuddin Basti on Thursday around 5 am. Though the duo tried to flee, but were nabbed.

Police recovered illegal firearms and ammunition from their possession. Upon being questioned, they admitted to a plot to open fire at an Instagram influencer residing in the Hazrat Nizamuddin area. The arrested accused further admitted that they were associated with persons connected to the Rashid Cablewala gang. The duo said they had come in contact with Rashid Cablewala through another associate and had discussed arrangements for money and weapons.

Idrishi and Malik revealed that they had travelled to Delhi with their minor associate and stayed at a guest house before proceeding towards Hazrat Nizamuddin Basti.

The guest house stay, travel route and movements of the accused are being verified through CCTV footage. Further technical evidence is also being scruitinised by the police.