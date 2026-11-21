NEW DELHI: In an attempt to decongest the narrow and heavily congested roads of Old Delhi, a proposed traffic circulation plan has suggested dedicated routes for private cars, auto-rickshaws, taxis and cycle-rickshaws, along with designated corridors for DTC and cluster buses.

The proposal was discussed at a meeting convened by the SDM, Chandni Chowk, on Thursday to review the improvement project for Netaji Subhash Marg and adjoining roads. Chaired by General Manager of the Indraprastha Virasat Punarvikar Nigam, the meeting also proposed restricting rickshaws and commercial vehicles in the Red Fort precinct, identifying key corridors and creating separate entry and exit points for traffic entering and leaving the walled city.

According to the proposed plan, traffic movement has been divided into four categories, each marked in a different colour on the circulation map. Green routes have been designated for private cars, auto-rickshaws and taxis, while blue routes have been earmarked for non-motorised transport (NMT), including cycle-rickshaws. Red routes indicate movement of DTC and cluster buses, while yellow stretches have been identified as major vehicular flow corridors.

One of the significant features of the plan is the proposed restriction on rickshaws and commercial vehicles within the Red Fort precinct. The area has been explicitly marked as a no-rickshaw and no-commercial-vehicle zone, with traffic movement channelled around its perimeter.

The yellow-marked major vehicular corridors cover important stretches connecting

Netaji Subhash Marg, the Red Fort, Chandni Chowk, Fatehpuri, Khari Baoli, Lal Kuan, Hauz Qazi and Choori Walan. These routes are intended to facilitate the smooth movement of traffic through the area, while the designated internal roads would cater to non-motorised transport.