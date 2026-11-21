NEW DELHI: In an attempt to decongest the narrow and heavily congested roads of Old Delhi, a proposed traffic circulation plan has suggested dedicated routes for private cars, auto-rickshaws, taxis and cycle-rickshaws, along with designated corridors for DTC and cluster buses.
The proposal was discussed at a meeting convened by the SDM, Chandni Chowk, on Thursday to review the improvement project for Netaji Subhash Marg and adjoining roads. Chaired by General Manager of the Indraprastha Virasat Punarvikar Nigam, the meeting also proposed restricting rickshaws and commercial vehicles in the Red Fort precinct, identifying key corridors and creating separate entry and exit points for traffic entering and leaving the walled city.
According to the proposed plan, traffic movement has been divided into four categories, each marked in a different colour on the circulation map. Green routes have been designated for private cars, auto-rickshaws and taxis, while blue routes have been earmarked for non-motorised transport (NMT), including cycle-rickshaws. Red routes indicate movement of DTC and cluster buses, while yellow stretches have been identified as major vehicular flow corridors.
One of the significant features of the plan is the proposed restriction on rickshaws and commercial vehicles within the Red Fort precinct. The area has been explicitly marked as a no-rickshaw and no-commercial-vehicle zone, with traffic movement channelled around its perimeter.
The yellow-marked major vehicular corridors cover important stretches connecting
Netaji Subhash Marg, the Red Fort, Chandni Chowk, Fatehpuri, Khari Baoli, Lal Kuan, Hauz Qazi and Choori Walan. These routes are intended to facilitate the smooth movement of traffic through the area, while the designated internal roads would cater to non-motorised transport.
The map has also identified separate entry and exit points to regulate the movement of vehicles into and out of the walled city. Four entry points have been marked, including approaches from Netaji Subhash Marg, Yamuna Bazaar, Singh Road and Mori Gate. Four corresponding exit points have also been indicated. One-way movement has been proposed on select stretches, including roads around the railway line and the Mori Gate area, with directional arrows indicating the intended flow of traffic.
Several internal roads around Chandni Chowk, Town Hall, Nai Sarak, Fatehpuri and adjoining market areas have been marked for cycle-rickshaw movement, suggesting an attempt to segregate non-motorised transport from major vehicular corridors.
In a IVPN review meeting held on Friday, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also announced measures to improve the historic market, including the construction of women’s toilets, a QR code-based public grievance system, and strict action against encroachments and illegal rickshaws through coordinated efforts by the police, MCD and PWD. The government also plans comprehensive redevelopment, restoration of the historic Town Hall as a heritage centre.