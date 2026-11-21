NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is set to develop a multi-level parking facility at Rani Bagh’s Sant Nagar amid the growing number of vehicles and the parking problems in the area. Standing committee chairperson Satya Sharma said on Friday that the civic body is moving ahead with a plan to develop this project under the public-private partnership (PPP) model and the facility will provide better parking options to local residents and visitors to the market. It will also help the MCD avoid the financial burden of approximately Rs 96.87 crore in construction costs.

The proposal for a multi-level parking facility at Sant Nagar had been pending for a long time and the project is now being taken forward under a new model to ensure the development of parking infrastructure while making better use of the corporation’s resources.

According to the civic body, an experienced public sector undertaking (PSU) will be appointed as the project management consultant and transaction adviser for the project. It will be assisting the civic body in the tendering process and selection of a private partner.

The multi-level parking facility is proposed to be developed over an area of approximately 3,950 square metres and it envisages a parking capacity for around 600 equivalent car spaces (ECS).