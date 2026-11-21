Delhi’s winter wedding season is seeing a growing appetite for jewellery that combines traditional grandeur with contemporary styling. Mythology-inspired motifs, temple jewellery aesthetics and heritage craftsmanship are finding favour with buyers seeking pieces that carry a story. Adding to the trend is the buzz around Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana. Tribe Amrapali, the film’s official jewellery partner, has created a collection inspired by the epic’s mythology, ancient ornamentation and temple art.
Tarang Arora, Creative Head, at House of Amrapali, believes, with the renewed interest in Indian mythology and cultural narratives, Ramayana-inspired jewellery has the potential to become a strong influence this wedding season.
The appeal extends beyond weddings. Tulika Alva, who bought a Gold Plated Divine Janaki Ring from the collection for Diwali, says, “I absolutely love it! It complemented my saree beautifully and added just the right finishing touch to my festive look.”
The Solaris collection by Kritika Khurana Jewels reflects this shift towards meaningful adornment, drawing on Indian artistry and symbolism through a contemporary lens. “We’re seeing an increasing interest in bold, statement-led jewellery that combines traditional influences with contemporary silhouettes. Sculptural gold-toned pieces, distinctive forms and versatile designs that can be layered or styled individually are particularly relevant. Customers are moving towards pieces that feel personal and expressive, rather than jewellery reserved solely for special occasions,” says Kritika, founder of her eponymous brand.
Another factor driving this shift is the desire for versatility. Rather than investing in elaborate pieces that remain tucked away after a wedding, buyers are looking for jewellery that can transition from a sangeet or reception to more intimate celebrations and even everyday dressing. Layered necklaces, sculptural earrings, statement rings and gold-toned accents offer opportunities to experiment without compromising on traditional appeal.
For Delhi’s fashion-conscious wedding crowd, this also means mixing heirloom pieces with contemporary designs, pairing temple-inspired earrings with understated outfits and choosing jewellery for its craftsmanship and narrtive as personal style statements.
This winter, then, the jewellery statement is as much about cultural identity and storytelling as it is about sparkle.