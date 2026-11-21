Delhi’s winter wedding season is seeing a growing appetite for jewellery that combines traditional grandeur with contemporary styling. Mythology-inspired motifs, temple jewellery aesthetics and heritage craftsmanship are finding favour with buyers seeking pieces that carry a story. Adding to the trend is the buzz around Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana. Tribe Amrapali, the film’s official jewellery partner, has created a collection inspired by the epic’s mythology, ancient ornamentation and temple art.

Tarang Arora, Creative Head, at House of Amrapali, believes, with the renewed interest in Indian mythology and cultural narratives, Ramayana-inspired jewellery has the potential to become a strong influence this wedding season.