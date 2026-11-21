His ongoing exhibition, A Few Things To See Along the Way: Kushal Ray’s Calcutta, Ladakh, and Home, brings together three bodies of work that reflect his deep engagement with people and the worlds they inhabit.

Presented by Emami Art at Museo Camera Centre for the Photographic Arts in Gurugram until November 22, the exhibition brings together ‘ Intimacies’ (1998-2009), photographs from Ladakh (1987-2017) and images of Calcutta (1990-1993). Describing the show as an autobiography through the lives of others, Ray documents the family of Kathak dancer Manjusree Chatterjee in their Kolkata home over more than a decade.Their association began in 1974, when 14-year-old Ray visited for a friend’s birthday. After losing his parents, he found a home in the family, with Chatterjee, taking him under her care. Occasional photographs in 1983 grew into a project spanning nearly 8,000 images, later published as a photobook in 2012. “I did not visit their place as a photographer,” he says. Influenced by Marcel Proust and Thomas Mann, Ray sees photography as an exploration of memory and time.

On view till Nov 22, at Museo Camera Centre for the Photographic Arts, Gurugram.