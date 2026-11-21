There are just two charpais laden with books, a generous tree for shade and the freedom to pick up a book at Sahitya Ka Ped, Mandi House’s much-loved open-air library, run by Sanjana Tiwari, popularly known as ‘Kitaab Wali Aunty’ or ‘SRC Aunty.’ Every morning, Sanjana rides nearly 25 km from Karawal Nagar with bags full of books, setting up her makeshift bookstall beneath a tree outside Shri Ram Centre, where she has spent the last 13 years selling books.It has acquired a loyal following, particularly among Mandi House’s theatre fraternity. Ankiit, a theatre artist from Mumbai who has performed in Delhi, recalls reading works by Bashir Badr. “We used to come here to read books when we were doing theatre in Delhi. Anyone can read here for free,” he says.The space finds another expression every Sunday, when ‘Kavita Night’ brings together poets, theatre practitioners and literature enthusiasts for an evening of performances. Sanjana is determined to keep the space accessible to all.“Books should reach all people,” she says.