NEW DELHI: Illegal bus stoppages have become increasingly common on some arterial roads in the national capital, with private operators using busy stretches for passenger pick-ups, drop-offs and luggage loading. Despite the tall claims of a crackdown by the government and police on such buses, not much has changed on the ground.

A visit to one such stretch near Akshardham, before the approach to the Delhi–Meerut Expressway, found private buses travelling to Bihar, Bhopal and Jaipur lining up along the roadside from late evening. Passengers wait with their luggage as double-decker buses halt to board travellers. When several buses arrive together, the resulting congestion forces other motorists on the road to slow down or change lanes, adding to traffic bottlenecks and vehicular emissions.

Notably, back in September 2024, the Delhi Transport Department had directed traffic police to take action against private buses picking up and dropping passengers at unauthorised locations. The crackdown identified hotspots, such as Akshardham, Majnu ka Tila, Red Fort, Sarai Kale Khan, Dhaula Kuan, Peeragarhi and Mukarba Chowk. Traffic police were asked to impound offending buses and submit daily enforcement reports.