NEW DELHI: Illegal bus stoppages have become increasingly common on some arterial roads in the national capital, with private operators using busy stretches for passenger pick-ups, drop-offs and luggage loading. Despite the tall claims of a crackdown by the government and police on such buses, not much has changed on the ground.
A visit to one such stretch near Akshardham, before the approach to the Delhi–Meerut Expressway, found private buses travelling to Bihar, Bhopal and Jaipur lining up along the roadside from late evening. Passengers wait with their luggage as double-decker buses halt to board travellers. When several buses arrive together, the resulting congestion forces other motorists on the road to slow down or change lanes, adding to traffic bottlenecks and vehicular emissions.
Notably, back in September 2024, the Delhi Transport Department had directed traffic police to take action against private buses picking up and dropping passengers at unauthorised locations. The crackdown identified hotspots, such as Akshardham, Majnu ka Tila, Red Fort, Sarai Kale Khan, Dhaula Kuan, Peeragarhi and Mukarba Chowk. Traffic police were asked to impound offending buses and submit daily enforcement reports.
At Akshardham, buses are regularly spotted along the highway and adjoining slip roads, with operations continuing from late evening until 1 am or even 2 am. The area connects the Meerut Expressway and Noida, making it a busy traffic corridor. The boarding points around Akshardham include the stretch above the flyover, Ghaziabad Mod, the DTC bus stop outside the Metro station and the area near the Akshardham Metro station, opposite the Puma outlet and Metro pillar No. 37.
Other locations used by operators include Majnu Ka Tila, which has emerged as a prominent pick-up point for passengers travelling towards northern states, as well as Dhaula Kuan, Peeragarhi, Mukarba Chowk and R K Ashram Marg.
The unauthorised dropping points are evenly spread across the city. These include Zero Point in Greater Noida towards Delhi, Vasant Vihar near the Metro station, Tis Hazari’s Kacheri Road behind court gate No. 6, Tis Hazari gate No. 2 near St Stephen’s Hospital, Tagore Garden opposite Metro pillar No. 444 towards Karol Bagh and Uttam Nagar East towards Janakpuri.