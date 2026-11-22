NEW DELHI: A routine QR code scan at the India Trade Promotion Organisation premises at Bharat Mandapam on November 17 alerted an operator to the alleged misuse of an entry pass by four people, police said.

The operator, assigned to scan entry passes at gate number 4 between 9 am and 6 pm, noticed around noon that four people were allegedly using a QR code issued in the name of Mohammad Akmal to gain entry into the premises.

On checking, it was found that the four people had allegedly misused the QR code to gain entry into the premises. The complainant subsequently reported the matter to the police. Based on her complaint, a case was registered at IITF police station on November 17 under Sections 319(2), 318(4) and 3(5) of the BNS, a police officer said.

The ITPO police station has lodged two more cases related to theft and cheating. In the cheating case, a person was apprehended for allegedly duping a woman of `1,200 through a fake ticket arrangement. The accused, who works as a scrap dealer, is allegedl involved in the unauthorised sale of tickets for various major events in Delhi along with his associate.

When the woman attempted to purchase an online ticket through the official app near gate number 4 of the IITF, an unknown person approached her and offered to arrange the ticket for `400. The person provided her with a QR code, which she scanned to transfer `1,200. Immediately thereafter, her phone started syncing and became inaccessible.

DCP Manjeet Sheoran said an adequate number of security personnel had been deployed at various strategic locations across the India International Trade Fair premises.