While Indian modernism is largely viewed through the Bengal and Bombay schools, an upcoming exhibition, Mapping Masters of Madras Modern, challenges this narrow lens. Opening on November 28 at Bikaner House, it highlights the Madras art movement’s significant place in the history of Indian modern art.

For curator Kiran K Mohan, a visit to Cholamandal Artists’ Village in Chennai, India’s largest self-supporting artists’ commune, sparked the idea of bringing rare works from the Madras movement to a wider audience, particularly in North India.

Featuring works by prominent artists such as DP Roy Choudhary and KCS Paniker, the exhibition also showcases GD Paulraj and his brothers, known for their watercolours, alongside rare works by K Ramanujam. Highlights include Shanmukha by K Sreenivasulu, the vibrant Kamdhenu by K Muralidharan and abstract works by Achuthan Kudallur. V Viswanadhan’s works explore the intersection of art with broader cultural and philosophical ideas, while sculptures by S Dhanapal bring traditional sensibilities into dialogue with modern techniques. Other sculptural highlights include Dream by C Douglas and King by PV Janakiram.