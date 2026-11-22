The city’s wedding season has acquired an unusual new rulebook. With Delhi Police prohibiting laser beams at farmhouses, banquet halls and hotels in the Palam area until January 16, couples may have to rethink their grand wedding entries and dazzling light shows.

The restriction, aimed at preventing interference with aircraft operations near IGI Airport, means wedding planners now have one more thing to worry about besides the decor, catering and guest list. After all, no shaadi should end up causing turbulence in the skies!

Who’s a journalist? Debate continues

The debate over whether social media content creators and reel makers can be accorded the status of journalists has once again come into focus after the Delhi Police raised the issue before the Supreme Court. The issue gained prominence during the CJP protests, bringing renewed attention to the roles and responsibilities of a journalist.

Youth Congress targets Meta over account deletions

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Saturday staged a protest at the ITO Foot Over Bridge, alleging the removal of several social media accounts belonging to its members. As part of its protest, the organisation put up a poster carrying the slogan “Meta BJP Ka Beta”.