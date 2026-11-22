The city’s wedding season has acquired an unusual new rulebook. With Delhi Police prohibiting laser beams at farmhouses, banquet halls and hotels in the Palam area until January 16, couples may have to rethink their grand wedding entries and dazzling light shows.
The restriction, aimed at preventing interference with aircraft operations near IGI Airport, means wedding planners now have one more thing to worry about besides the decor, catering and guest list. After all, no shaadi should end up causing turbulence in the skies!
Who’s a journalist? Debate continues
The debate over whether social media content creators and reel makers can be accorded the status of journalists has once again come into focus after the Delhi Police raised the issue before the Supreme Court. The issue gained prominence during the CJP protests, bringing renewed attention to the roles and responsibilities of a journalist.
Youth Congress targets Meta over account deletions
The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Saturday staged a protest at the ITO Foot Over Bridge, alleging the removal of several social media accounts belonging to its members. As part of its protest, the organisation put up a poster carrying the slogan “Meta BJP Ka Beta”.
IYC chief Udai Bhanu Chib alleged that for quite some time now, Meta has been deciding who gets to say what in India. If a foreign company wants to do business in India and make money off young people here, it must operate within the bounds of the country’s laws and constitution, Chib added.
Pollution takes backseat as fish colour row rages
A political controversy erupted yet again after several dead fish were spotted floating in the Yamuna River. Environment Minister questioned the presence of white-coloured fish in the river, prompting a sarcastic response from AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj. T
aking a dig at the minister, Bhardwaj remarked that “Chief Fish Scientist Manjinder Singh Sirsa had declared that white fish are not found in the Yamuna,” adding that the real concern should be the river’s rising pollution levels rather than the colour of the fish.