When London-based composer Rushil Ranjan and vocalist Abi Sampa uploaded their orchestral reimagining of the Sufi classic Man Kunto Maula to YouTube in January 2020, they had little idea of what lay ahead. Created on modest budgets, with Ranjan layering recordings of string players beneath Sampa’s soaring vocals, the track went viral, finding a global audience, particularly in India.

Six years and sold-out shows at the Roundhouse, Barbican, Symphony Hall Birmingham and Royal Albert Hall later, The Orchestral Qawwali Project (OQP) is finally coming to India. Its four-city tour will launch Ruhbaru, a new cultural IP by BAE (Before Anyone Else) and Cultural (Mis)fits. The tour opens in Delhi on December 5 at Yashobhoomi, followed by Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

“We’ve been wanting to come to India for so long, since Man Kunto Maula went viral in 2020,” says Sampa, recalling how their YouTube statistics revealed a sizeable Indian audience. “We’re so excited to finally play for our Indian fans.”

For Ishita Chauhan, Founder and CEO, Cultural (Mis)fits, bringing the duo to India is deeply personal. “Ruhbaru is about bringing people face to face with music, artists and cultural experiences that speak to something deeper within them. It is about sharing something that has moved me profoundly and hoping it creates the same connection with thousands of others,” she says.

The duo's journey began in 2016, when they bonded over their shared love for qawwali. Sampa, who trained in Carnatic and Hindustani music, had become a dentist, while Ranjan, born in Mumbai and raised in Cyprus, was studying law at Oxford. A chance collaboration at an Oxford concert led to OQP, a musical partnership that eventually became a marriage and family.

At its heart, OQP brings together two seemingly contrasting traditions: Western classical music, rooted in written scores, and qawwali, an oral form shaped by improvisation. Ranjan, however, sees a shared spiritual foundation. “Western classical music originated with monophonic Gregorian chants, similar to how qawwali originated from qawl, a vocal chant. Both share the purpose of enabling the listener to reach spiritual rapture,” he explains.

The project also bridges audiences. At their recent Royal Albert Hall performance, 48 per cent of the audience was non-South Asian. “Many don't understand the poetry initially, but the sound of her voice framed by the orchestra brings them to tears,” says Ranjan. He also sees South Asian listeners experiencing a symphony orchestra for the first time.

Their approach caught the attention of AR Rahman, leading to a collaboration with Dubai's all-female Firdaus Orchestra in 2022. In April 2026, Ranjan and Rahman co-wrote Rangreza for the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra at the Royal Albert Hall. “Rather than considerations of orthodoxy or form, the primary question is whether the music connects emotionally and spiritually,” says Ranjan.

Now, OQP is ready to bring its distinctive sound to India, offering audiences a fresh orchestral interpretation of centuries-old Sufi poetry.