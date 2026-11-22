The wheels roll, a skateboard lifts off the concrete, and for a fleeting second, a young skater is airborne. There is a thud as someone loses balance and falls. But before anyone can worry, the child is back on the board, attempting the trick again. Around them, others negotiate ramps, practise turns and cheer each other on. A few girls skate alongside boys, determined to master their moves. At Backyard Skatepark in Delhi, falling is simply part of learning to fly.
Set up in 2021, the skatepark was born out of a father's search for a proper training facility for his son, Naitik, who was passionate about skateboarding. With few options for competitive training in Delhi, the founder decided to build one himself, along with his son and coach Akash.
"We had to learn and build it ourselves because there were very few people in India who knew how to construct a proper skatepark," says the founder.
Designed for competitive skating, the concrete facility took three months to build and involved an investment of around Rs 15 lakh. Five years on, it has nearly 30 regular students, most below 18, with ambitions ranging from learning the sport to competing nationally and internationally.
Girls account for around 40 per cent of the students. Fourteen-year-old Gauri, who has been skating for nearly four years, is among them. She and her brother initially took up the sport to surprise their father, who was away in Italy. What began as a gesture soon turned into a passion.
"We started just to surprise our father, but eventually, we both fell in love with the sport," she says.
Gauri hopes to represent India internationally someday, although education remains her immediate priority. She believes skateboarding has taught her much more than tricks and balance. "Sports teach us discipline and confidence. Skateboarding also teaches decision-making and encourages girls to step outside their comfort zones," she says.
Much of this learning happens under the guidance of coach Akash, 29, who has trained an estimated 1,500 to 2,000 skateboarders. Having abandoned a government job to pursue his passion, he now trains beginners and advanced skaters alike.
"My first priority is that children should enjoy skateboarding. It should never feel like pressure or a daily task," he says.
His students work on balance, endurance, coordination and strength, while gradually building the confidence to attempt more challenging moves. He estimates that over 20 of his trainees have participated in international competitions and more than 200 at national events.
But access remains a challenge. Children from Noida and Gurugram often struggle to travel to Delhi regularly. "If more skateparks are built near where children live, many more will take up the sport," he says.
Parents, too, are learning to look beyond the bruises and occasional falls. Surbhi, 36, chose skateboarding for her daughter over conventional sporting activities.
"Skateboarding teaches children consistency and resilience. It also helps them express themselves and build confidence," she says.
Yet the gender gap widens at competitive levels. While girls constitute 40 per cent of Backyard's students, their representation at national competitions drops to around 20 per cent. Financial constraints are another hurdle. One student recently qualified for the National Championships in Bengaluru but is struggling to afford the travel and accommodation expenses.
The founder hopes government support will help expand access, proposing at least 10 skateparks across the country. He also dreams of doubling Backyard's capacity over the next decade.
For now, the children keep rolling, falling and getting back up. On this stretch of concrete, every successful landing is a small victory, and every fall another lesson in resilience.