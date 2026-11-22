

The wheels roll, a skateboard lifts off the concrete, and for a fleeting second, a young skater is airborne. There is a thud as someone loses balance and falls. But before anyone can worry, the child is back on the board, attempting the trick again. Around them, others negotiate ramps, practise turns and cheer each other on. A few girls skate alongside boys, determined to master their moves. At Backyard Skatepark in Delhi, falling is simply part of learning to fly.

Set up in 2021, the skatepark was born out of a father's search for a proper training facility for his son, Naitik, who was passionate about skateboarding. With few options for competitive training in Delhi, the founder decided to build one himself, along with his son and coach Akash.

"We had to learn and build it ourselves because there were very few people in India who knew how to construct a proper skatepark," says the founder.

Designed for competitive skating, the concrete facility took three months to build and involved an investment of around Rs 15 lakh. Five years on, it has nearly 30 regular students, most below 18, with ambitions ranging from learning the sport to competing nationally and internationally.

Girls account for around 40 per cent of the students. Fourteen-year-old Gauri, who has been skating for nearly four years, is among them. She and her brother initially took up the sport to surprise their father, who was away in Italy. What began as a gesture soon turned into a passion.

"We started just to surprise our father, but eventually, we both fell in love with the sport," she says.