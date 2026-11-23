The first thing you notice is the saffron-scented tea; then your eyes travel to Persian carpets, calligraphy and colourful tablecloths. Soon, you may be leafing through a book on Iranian architecture or asking what goes into a bowl of Ash Reshteh.

At Irani Mehfil Cafe, inside the Iran Culture House in New Delhi, a cup of tea becomes an introduction to a country. Persian carpets adorn the walls, traditional tablecloths carry the Boteh Jegheh paisley motif, and shelves hold books on Iranian history, literature and regional cultures.

“For me, Irani Mehfil is a small window into the richness and warmth of Iranian culture,” says founder Mehdi Shir Mohammadi, a 43-year-old entrepreneur from Karaj, near Tehran.

A PhD in Economics, he is also an entrepreneur with interests in business development, investment consulting and dry fruits. This cafe, however, grew from a personal impulse: to share his homeland with the country he calls home.

“I wanted to introduce different dimensions of Iranian culture to India, our host country, and to international visitors,” he says. “I never wanted this to be just another commercial venture. It is my way of giving something back to my homeland.”

The cafe began with beverages before adding Iranian snacks, delicacies and premium dry fruits. “We want this to be a cultural bridge between Iran and India, where people can connect through food, art and conversations,” Mehdi says.

Saffron tea is made with saffron from his family farm; rose water and orange blossom flavour the beverages. Sholeh Zard, a saffron rice pudding, and Ash Reshteh, a noodle and herb soup, introduce visitors to Iranian cooking. Dizi, kebabs and Persian stews are planned.