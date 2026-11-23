NEW DELHI: Delhi has fallen short of achieving several key pollution-control targets set for 2026, according to a report card released by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Sunday. They include the city managing to build just 15 of the 266 parking lots planned for the year.

The report notes that the city has made no progress in augmenting its municipal solid waste processing capacity. Against a target of increasing the capacity by 650 tonnes per day, Delhi has reported zero additional capacity.

Another major gap is the absence of green crematoriums. Delhi was required to establish 49 such facilities in 2026, but the report card shows that not a single one has been set up so far. Green crematoriums are aimed at reducing emissions associated with conventional cremation practices.

However, Delhi has met its target of installing Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations, with all 19 stations planned for the year having been installed. The city has also made some progress in strengthening its public transport fleet, achieving 71% of its target.