NEW DELHI: A bride’s family was left embarrassed on Friday when a Delhi Police constable allegedly refused to marry her over their inability to give him a Maruti Brezza car as a wedding gift. The groom’s side and his guests returned from the wedding venue in Sonipat after their expectation was not met.

The bride’s family then lodged a police complaint, seeking action against the groom and his family and sought reimbursement of the money they spent on the arrangements.

The bride’s father, Subhash Kumar, claimed that he had spent Rs 30 lakh on wedding preparations. Kumar alleged that the groom, Kuldeep, demanded Brezza worth about Rs 13 lakh, but he had booked Hyundai Aura worth nearly Rs 9.5 lakh for him.

According to Kumar’s complaint, the groom’s family started demanding the car and jewellery after the alliance was fixed six months ago. Kumar said that he learnt from the intermediaries just a day ahead of the wedding that that Kuldeep wanted a Brezza. Kumar said that he cancelled the booking of Aura and were looking to book a Brezza. However, as the wedding was close, they could not arrange the car in time.

It is alleged that the bride’s side had also agreed to arrange a two-tola gold chain for the groom, four-tola gold earrings for his mother and silver anklets. Besides that, the groom’s side demanded jewellery for other members of the family, Kumar claimed.

Kuldeep, however, allegedly reached the venue with his mother in ordinary clothes. An argument broke out between the two families when the groom did not find Brezza. Kumar said that Kuldeep got into a dispute with the bride’s brother Sahil. And all this while, the bride remained seated at the mandap in her wedding attire.