Break one cookie open and the magic is revealed: a crisp, golden exterior giving way to a soft, almost molten centre, studded with generous chunks of chocolate. Warm, buttery, gloriously indulgent and often too big for a single sitting, the oversized cookie is having its moment in Delhi. Moving beyond the familiar crisp biscuit, New York-style cookies are making their way onto dessert menus, café counters and Instagram feeds, turning an everyday treat into a full-blown dessert experience.

Leading the trend is Ben’s Cookies, which has brought its signature chunky bakes to Delhi. Known for its generous chocolate chunks and freshly baked cookies, the brand offers flavours such as Milk Chocolate Chunk, Triple Chocolate Chunk, Macadamia & White Chocolate and Orange & Milk Chocolate.

A spokesperson for Ben’s Cookies India says, “People are increasingly looking for desserts that offer more than just sweetness. They want freshness, texture and indulgence. Our cookies are designed to deliver all three, with generous chocolate chunks and a soft, rich centre.”

Homegrown brand Dohful has also found a loyal following with its soft-baked, generously filled cookies. From dark chocolate combinations to gooey white chocolate centres, its offerings play with contrasting textures and flavours. Co-founder Arushi Sachdeva says, “The appeal lies in the contrast between a slightly crisp exterior and a soft, gooey centre. We want every bite to feel indulgent, while keeping the cookie accessible enough to be an everyday treat.”

Taking the concept a step further is FES Café & Desserts, which has built an entire café experience around cookies. Its New York-style creations include inventive flavours such as Dirty Tiramisu and Dark Chocolate Monster. Founder and CEO Vidur Mayor says, “We saw an opportunity to create a modern cookie culture centred on indulgence and experience. Customers today are drawn to bold flavours, generous portions and desserts that are as exciting to look at as they are to eat.”

The appeal of these oversized bakes is easy to understand. They are substantial enough to be shared, decadent enough to replace a plated dessert and versatile enough to pair with coffee or ice cream. With their dramatic fillings and chocolate-loaded centres, they are also tailor-made for social media.

For Delhi's dessert lovers, the humble cookie has clearly undergone a makeover. Bigger, bolder and considerably gooier, it is no longer just an accompaniment to tea. It has become the main attraction.