NEW DELHI: The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi, has announced the schedule for nursery admissions for the 2027-28 academic session in private unaided recognised schools, with the application process set to begin on December 1. Parents will have until December 28 to submit admission forms. The first list of selected children, along with the waiting list, will be announced on January 20.

According to the admission schedule, schools will begin uploading their admission criteria and the points assigned to each criterion on November 23. The application process will open eight days later, giving parents nearly four weeks to apply for entry-level classes.

The first list of selected children will be displayed on January 20, following which parents will have a week, from January 21 to January 28, to raise queries or objections regarding the points awarded to their wards under the school’s admission criteria. Schools will be required to resolve these queries before publishing the second list on February 5.

The second list, if required, will be followed by another window for parents to raise objections from February 6 to February 12. Subsequent admission lists, if any, will be announced on February 22. The entire admission process is scheduled to conclude on March 12.

The department has directed schools to strictly adhere to the prescribed timeline, stating that no deviation from the schedule will be permitted. Schools will also have to ensure that application forms remain available to all applicants until the last date of submission.